Fascist forces have entered all institutions: Arundhati Roy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Saturday said there may be a lot of dreams for people of the State, but their first action should be to vote out the BJP in the coming elections. “Fascist forces like the BJP are not only present in politics but have penetrated into all institutions in the nation,” she said speaking at a conference organised by Makkal Adhikaram in the city, and asked people to be vigilant.

Addressing the gathering, Roy said that after Narendra Modi became prime minister, it became clear that casteism and corporatism were intertwined. “Earlier the struggles and fights of Communists against capitalists, minorities against the majority, oppressed against the dominant were isolated struggles.” And added, “We need to thank Modi for one thing, for showing us that they are all intertwined.”

Speaking about criticism on dynastic politics, she said, “They criticise dynastic politics. But at least all those who have dynasties in politics whether it’s in Tamil Nadu or in Congress they have to stand for elections and win. But the real casteism, the real dynasties is in the politics of the industrialists.” Wards of industrialists, she said, inherit just like that. “They own everything: land, mines, oil, dams, media and above all data”