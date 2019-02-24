Home States Tamil Nadu

Fascist forces have entered all institutions: Arundhati Roy

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Saturday said there may be a lot of dreams for people of the State, but their  first action should be to vote out the BJP in the coming elections.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arundhati Roy

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy (Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Saturday said there may be a lot of dreams for people of the State, but their first action should be to vote out the BJP in the coming elections. “Fascist forces like the BJP are not only present in politics but have penetrated into all institutions in the nation,” she said speaking at a conference organised by Makkal Adhikaram in the city,  and asked people to be vigilant.

Addressing the gathering, Roy said that after Narendra Modi became prime minister, it became clear that casteism and corporatism were intertwined. “Earlier the struggles and fights of Communists against capitalists, minorities against the majority, oppressed against the dominant were isolated struggles.” And added, “We need to thank Modi for one thing, for showing us that they are all intertwined.”  

Speaking about criticism on dynastic politics, she said, “They criticise dynastic politics. But at least all those who have dynasties in politics whether it’s in Tamil Nadu or in Congress they have to stand for elections and win. But the real casteism, the real dynasties  is in the politics of the industrialists.” Wards of industrialists, she said, inherit just like that. “They own everything: land, mines, oil, dams, media and above all data” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arundhati Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp