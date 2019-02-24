Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's role in Tamil Nadu's development indelible: PM Modi

Describing the AIADMK leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

Published: 24th February 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary, recalling her contributions towards development of the state.

"Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations," he tweeted.

Describing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

IN PICS | Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late CM

On her demise in December, 2016, the union cabinet had passed a resolution hailing her as a people's leader.

