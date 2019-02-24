Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha election tie-up with BJP mirrors Amma's strategy, says AIADMK

Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief Tamilisai said today there was no deadlock in coalition talks with DMDK.

Published: 24th February 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Piyush Goyal addresses media after annoucement of alliance with AIADMK. (Photo: EPS/ P Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Saturday said its alliance with the BJP was in national interest and following in the footsteps of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, who had struck a poll deal with the saffron outfit in 1998.

On the eve of the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami exhorted party workers to take a vow to bag "magnificent victories like Puratchi Thalaivi Amma," in the coming Lok Sabha elections and in the bypolls expected to 21 Assembly seats.

"We have cobbled up a victorious alliance that would guard national interests like the one sewn by Puratchi Thalaivi in 1998," the top two leaders said in a letter to party workers.

The AIADMK alliance had bagged 30 out of the total of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in 1998 Lok Sabha elections, including three won by the BJP.

The rest went to the DMK camp.

READ EDITORIAL | Who got the alliance math right in TN?

Seeking to further defend its decision to go with the BJP,which is facing strong criticism from the DMK over various issues, including "infringing" states' autonomy, the AIADMK said it would continue to remain committed to its core political ideologies, including guarding secularism, state autonomy and social justice.

"On the eve of the birth anniversary of our beloved mentor Amma, let us take a vow to slog towards a magnificent victory and guard our party," the two leaders said.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the AIADMK leads the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

READ HERE | Lok Sabha polls: After sealing AIADMK pact, BJP now banks on Brand Modi for southern push

Against the background of media reports claiming that BJP chief Amit Shah had told AIADMK top brass on Friday at Madurai that the alliance in Tamil Nadu should be called the NDA alliance, state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said she wanted to give a 'clarification' on the matter.

"In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the principal party of the alliance and the BJP is also part of that combine. There is no confusion and problem," she told reporters, adding that her party had no issues whatsoever over this.

"At the national level, Narendra Modi leads the alliance (of the National Democratic Alliance) and he is our Prime Ministerial candidate," she said.

The discussions were cordial in this regard between the AIADMK and BJP leadership, she said after a meeting with Chief Minister K Palaniswami here.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth’s message in our support, claims AIADMK

She blamed the opposition for trying to create confusion.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the name under which his party led coalition should be addressed would be decided by the party high command.

He said the mega-alliance is led by AIADMK and has been put in place for the interests of the state and the nation.

"We are united," he said, adding that several other outfits were set to join his party led alliance.

Tamilisai said "there is no deadlock in coalition talks with DMDK; the talks are on in a cordial manner. The DMDK leadership is mindful of the national interest and we are confident that they will join our alliance."

DMK chief Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth had visited Vijayakanth Friday only to enquire about his health, she said, adding it had nothing to do with politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK BJP 2019 Lok Sabha elections AIADMK and BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp