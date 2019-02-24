PMK's aim is not to rule Tamil Nadu but propel it to growth, says Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Days after forging alliance with the ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu for fighting the general elections to Lok Sabha, PMK youth wing leader and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday noted that the aim of his party was not to rule the State but bring in development.

Addressing at a marriage function in Arcot near here, he said, “People may ask what is your aim. I want to tell you now, our aim is not to rule the State but bring in development. However, If we come to power, we can achieve the development expeditiously,” he added.

Even though we are not in power, we have made a lot of initiative for the development of Tamil Nadu through implementing several projects on our own, Anbumani said.

Calling for the people to support the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in the forthcoming polls, he underscored the importance of maintenance and expansion of water resources in the State for 'sustainable development' by reverting the trend of 'encroachment' of water bodies.

Saying that one cannot take pride in the fact that Tamil Nadu is one of the fastest in urbanisation, Anbumani said people in the rural areas are migrating to towns and cities looking for employment to eke out a living. “People migrate from villages where they cannot find jobs and water. So, they are migrating to urban areas looking for employment,” he said.

He recalled the long history of his party's fight for protecting the perennial rivers running through Tamil Nadu, including Palar, Cauvery, Vaigai, Bhavani and Tamirabarani.

In 1996, our party's founder Dr Ramadoss took out a bicycle rally in Vellore stressing the need for protecting Palar while I myself took out a motorcycle rally in 2001 for the same cause, he said, adding that water resources are our livelihood and we have lost them now and water storage facilities have shrunk considerably over the years due to encroachment.

We shall protect water bodies, agriculture and farmers. The farmers should be ensured to receive remuneration commensurate with the volume of labour they put in, he stressed.