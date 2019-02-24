SILF honour for SASTRA student

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: SASTRA Law School V Year student A.Revanth has won the Best Law Student Award 2018 from Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) & Menon Institute of Legal Advocacy Training (MILAT).

The award provides USD50,000 scholarship to pursue LLM at PennStateUniv. It may be noted that Kiran Kanna of the 2017 batch won the 2016 Award, completed LLM at Penn State and now practising in India.