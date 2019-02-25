Anbumani Ramadoss tries to defend PMK-AIADMK at contentious press meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss tried to defend his party’s alliance with the AIADMK at a press meet in Chennai on Monday, barely two months after levelling charges of corruption against the ruling party and seeking the intervention of the Governor.

The Dharmapuri MP, accompanied by party president GK Mani, said, “The alliance is to retrieve the lost rights of Tamil Nadu.. and for the people of the State.” However, he struggled to justify the reasoning behind aligning with a party the PMK had relentlessly criticized and deemed corrupt, amid persistent questioning from the media.

“Age-old enemies such as the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have joined hands for this election. The Aam Aadmi party, which was formed to oppose the Indian National Congress is moving toward them,” said Anbumani, trying to justify the electoral marriage between the AIADMK and PMK.

However, his reasoning that the PMK would be able to achieve its long-standing demands and fulfil its promises to the people by “working from within the alliance” became a point of contention that set the tone of the press meet. During the course of the press meet, the junior Ramadoss repeatedly pointed to the anti-tobacco legislation he was able to push through during his time as Health Minister in the UPA government to explain how the party would work within the AIADMK-BJP alliance to bring reform.

“Before the alliance we submitted our 10 major demands to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and he assured us he would consider them. It is easier to push for reforms from the alliance and we will also speak to BJP soon,” he said.

However, his harping that this approach would achieve the party's demands -- some of which are in direct conflict with the policies of a senior alliance partner -- evoked a lot of questions from the media. Anbumani was not able to explain how seeking declaration of Cauvery Delta Areas as protected agricultural land and State exemption from NEET -- when the Hydrocarbon Project and common entrance for medical admissions were policy decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA -- was feasible.

The softened stance against the State Government was another visible effect of the newly-forged alliance. “If there is truth in our allegations, let the Governor act against the State government,” was how Anbumani tried to bridge the party's earlier stance with its current alliance. He, however, struggled to answer a direct question as to whether he thought the State Government was corrupt or not.



