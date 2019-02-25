Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK will play crucial role at Centre after poll: Stalin

Stalin came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that it had moved the country backwards by 15 years

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Speaking at the DK’s Social Justice Conference, DMK president MK Stalin said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha elections would lead to a change of guard at the Centre and in the State and that Tamil Nadu his party would play a crucial role in it. He also repeated his proposal for making Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the opposition alliance’s prime ministerial face.

Stalin came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that it had moved the country backwards by 15 years, bypassed Parliament, didn’t respect the Supreme Court, destroyed the autonomy of the RBI and the CBI and considered chief ministers as “slaves”. 

Time has come to remove the “corporate-friendly, communal and corrupt” dispensation, he said. 
“The DMK and its allies have been opposing not only Modi but also those who have aligned with him. It’s to defeat the communal forces in the election and in the campaign that the DK organised this social justice conference,” he said.

Stalin repeated Anna’s adage that the DMK and DK acted as a double-barrelled gun and that the Dravidian movement couldn’t be defeated no matter how many saffron outfits band together with other “communal and casteist” organisations. 

Stalin dubbed the Centre’s `6,000 aid to farmers and the State government’s `2,000 aid for those below the poverty line as cash-for-vote schemes, given that they were announced ahead of the elections. “The Modi  government, which was indifferent to the struggles of farmers all these years announced the dole only after the Assembly poll defeats in five states,” Stalin said.

Questioning whether those earning `60,000 monthly or having five acres of land were economically backward, the opposition leader said the 10 per cent quota for such people in the general category was also implemented with an eye on the forthcoming election. 

DK president K Veeramani presided over the conference. State Congress president KS Alagiri, IUML’s KM Khader Mohideen, CPI’s R Mutharasan, CPM’s Arunan, and MNMK chief MH Jawahirullah were also present.

10 pc quota an RSS-BJP ploy, says Thiruma
Thanjavur: The Centre’s 10 per cent quota for the economically backward in the general category is an RSS-BJP ploy to abolish the reservation for SC, ST and OBC communities, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan alleged. Speaking at a conference in Thanjavur on Sunday, he said the first step towards abolition of the reservation for the socially and educationally backward came when the concept of a “creamy layer” was introduced. 

