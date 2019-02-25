NLCIL to build 200 toilets in railway stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited will increase its water supply to Chennai from 45 to 90 MLD (million litre per day) soon, said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, here on Sunday.

Addressing a function at the Central railway station to mark inauguration of a slew of railway projects, the Minister said the NLCIL would build 200 (pre-fabricated) toilets at different railway stations across Southern Railway under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme at a cost of `52 crore.

“The toilets would be built in the circulating areas of railway stations,” he said.

He noted that presently the NLC supplies 45 MLD water to Chennai and the quantity would increase to 90 MLD at the earliest.

Claiming that Railways became free from the unmanned level crossings in the last four years, the minister said subways and bridges would be built to replace manned level crossings in the quadrilateral railway line in the country.

Now the production cost of power at NLC has come down to Rs 3.72 paise as against 4.6 paise four years ago, Goyal said, adding that the NLC capacity had also been increased from 2,700 to 4,768 MW.

Stating that the power producing unit will double its capacity in five years, the minister said the NLC would invest `23,000 crore in mining and solar power generation in five years, providing jobs to five lakh people in the state,” he claimed.

While appreciating efforts made by ICF engineers for building Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), the minister condemned those who criticised the snag in the new train set during its maiden run.