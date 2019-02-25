Home States Tamil Nadu

NLCIL to build 200 toilets in railway stations

 He noted that presently the NLC supplies 45 MLD water to Chennai and the quantity would increase to 90 MLD at the earliest. 

Published: 25th February 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurating various projects at the Central railway station in Chennai on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited will increase its water supply to Chennai from 45 to 90 MLD (million litre per day) soon, said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, here on Sunday. 

Addressing a function at the Central railway station to mark inauguration of a slew of railway projects, the Minister said the NLCIL would build 200 (pre-fabricated) toilets at different railway stations across Southern Railway under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme at a cost of `52 crore. 
“The toilets would be built in the circulating areas of railway stations,” he said. 

 He noted that presently the NLC supplies 45 MLD water to Chennai and the quantity would increase to 90 MLD at the earliest. 

Claiming that Railways became free from the unmanned level crossings in the last four years, the minister said subways and bridges would be built to replace manned level crossings in the quadrilateral railway line in the country. 

Now the production cost of power at NLC has come down to Rs 3.72 paise as against 4.6 paise four years ago, Goyal said, adding that the NLC capacity had also been increased from 2,700 to 4,768 MW. 
Stating that the power producing unit will double its capacity in five years, the minister said the NLC would invest `23,000 crore in mining and solar power generation in five years, providing jobs to five lakh people in the state,” he claimed. 

While appreciating efforts made by ICF engineers for building Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), the minister condemned those who criticised the snag in the new train set during its maiden run. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neyveli Lignite Corporation railway stations NLCIL toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp