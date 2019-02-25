Home States Tamil Nadu

Role in freedom fight helped Congress little in Tamil Nadu

In the very first elections in the independent India, held in 1951-52 to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, the grand old party’s performance in Tamil Nadu was average. 

Published: 25th February 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

K Kamaraj with M Karunanidhi and M G Ramachandran | Express

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Congress swept the polls in most parts of the country in the early years following Independence, it had a tough time in the then Madras Presidency. In the very first elections in the independent India, held in 1951-52 to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, the grand old party’s performance in Tamil Nadu was average. 

It won just 35 of the 75 parliamentary seats in the State and failed to secure a majority in the Assembly. It’s vote share in the Lok Sabha polls was just 36.9 per cent. In the Assembly elections, it had won just 152 of the 375 seats. The party, however, formed the government by merging a few independent candidates and small parties like the Commonweal Party and taking its tally up to 167. 

That’s how C Rajagopalachari became the first Chief Minister.  The Madras Presidency –  which comprised parts of present day Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala –  had 62 Lok Sabha seats. Also, as the State had 13 reserved segments, total seats was 75.    

The Congress played up its role in the Independence movement ahead of the elections, which is why the results in Tamil Nadu shocked the party to a certain extent. Interestingly, the Communist Party of India had emerged as the second-largest party, winning 8 seats in Tamil Nadu in the parliamentary polls. The Kissan Mazdoor Praja Party won 6 seats, Tamil Nadu Toilers Party won 4 seats and the Commonweal Party won 3 seats. Independent candidates won as much as 15 seats.  

The DMK, back then, did not contest the elections, but claimed that eight of the MPs who had won in the elections had their support. Congress became a dominant force in Tamil Nadu a bit later, after the entry of K Kamaraj as the Chief Minister in 1957. It then remained comfortably in power for a decade, till it was dethroned by the DMK in 1967.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Madras Presidency Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp