Rs 650 crore worth schemes for Vellore under smart city project

Under the smart city project, various works worth Rs. 650 crore are going to be launched on Tuesday in Vellore city.

Published: 25th February 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Under the smart city project, various works worth Rs. 650 crore are going to be launched on Tuesday in Vellore city. Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Tax and Registration KC Veeramani and Minister for Labour and Employment Nilofer Kafeel will lay the foundation stones at a ceremony to be held at Sathuvachari.

Multi-level car parking at three locations at a cost of Rs. 31 crore, underground sewage system at two places with an estimate of Rs. 547 crore, drinking water schemes worth Rs.243 crore and 2.14 MW solar power generation unit at a cost of Rs. 13 crore are part of the works to be launched.

“Works with a total estimate of Rs. 650 crore are going to be launched on Tuesday under the smart city project,” S Sivasubramanian, commissioner of Vellore City Municipal Corporation, said.

