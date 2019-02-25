Welfare programmes mark Jaya birthday fete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, other ministers and AIADMK cadre celebrated the 71st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here on Sunday. They garlanded her statue, organised a welfare programme and distributed sweets at the party head office.

Later, the Chief Minister and his deputy flagged off a party’s campaign vehicle to elaborate the achievements of the government. They also kicked-off a medical camp organised by Minister for Public Health C Vijaya Baskar. Freebies were distributed to the needy and free meals also offered.

On the occasion, Palaniswami inaugurated a tree plantation programme by planting a sapling near the Bharathidasan statue on the Kamarajar Salai.

According to a release from the State government, “To increase the green canopy, the government will plant 71 lakh trees across the State. The initiative would be implemented by the Forest, Environment and Rural development departments till year-end.”