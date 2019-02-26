All is not well with Pondy prison administration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has called for details relating to frequent transfers of officials in the Central Prison in Puducherry and subsequent withholding of the transfers, from Puducherry government Chief Secretary and IG of Prisons, by March 1.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction, when the suo-motu taken up writ petition came up before it for further hearing, on Monday.After going through the report filed by senior advocate R Vaigai, who has been appointed by the court as the Amicus Curiae to inspect all the prisons in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as per the directions of the Supreme Court in September, 2017, the bench gave the direction.

After inspecting the prison on February 16 last, Vaigai stated in her report dated February 18 that all is not well with the Puducherry prison administration.She had recommended transfer of some officials, but it was stalled at the alleged instance of the CM and others. Hence, the present direction.