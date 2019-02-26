‘Death penalty can curb corruption’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Corruption can be stopped only if officials engaging in the practice are punished with death penalty, opined the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging leakage of the question paper of the written examination conducted for the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment by Anna University (AU) in Chennai.

A Bench, comprising justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, made the observation on a PIL filed by one Paranibharathy of Madurai seeking direction to stay the recruitment proceedings and also to conduct fresh written examination for the candidates. Rejecting the contentions of the counsel appearing for AU, that the leaked question paper could have been created and circulated by the candidates after the examination, the judges also ordered interim injunction forbearing the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) from proceeding with the recruitment.

During the hearing, the judges observed that corruption had become rampant in all government offices in the State. Such corrupt practices cannot be stopped unless there are stricter laws, they stated. They opined that officials engaging in corrupt practices should be awarded death penalty.