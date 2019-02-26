DMK MLA’s plea in extortion case quashed

CHENNAI: A plea from DMK MLA J Anbazhagan to discharge him from an extortion case, has been rejected by the Madras High Court, on Monday. Justice P Velmurugan, who rejected the plea, however, directed him to contest the case before the trial court, a lower court in Tirupur. According to the petitioner, the CB CID police registered an FIR against him and seven others for alleged extortion of a businessman in Tiruppur and trying to grab land owned by him by forging the documents, in July, 2011. The FIR was registered for various offences, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The alleged offence took place in 2008. But the complaint was made only in 2011, three years later. Moreover, his name did not find a place in the complaint. Alleging that the case has been foisted against him with political motive, he wanted the court to discharge him from the case.
