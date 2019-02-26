Exhibition row: PIL seeking action against Loyola principal rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a PIL plea to take action against the principal of Loyola College in Nungambakkam for allegedly permitting the display of some objectionable paintings on ‘Bharat Mata’ (Mother India) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its premises at a two-day exhibition on January 19 and 20 last.

The bench of Justice S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL petition from Dr Vedha of Madippanur in Madurai district and editor of ‘Microstat’. “The petitioner had not made representation to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, who is arrayed as the fourth respondent in the petition. Instead, made representation to the Director General of Police who had not been arrayed as a respondent.The petitioner has alternative remedy under the CrPC to proceed with. Exercising the jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution and extraordinary issue of mandamus cannot be issued,” the bench said and dismissed the petition.