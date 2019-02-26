Home States Tamil Nadu

I fear for my girl's life, says father of HIV victim

Even though the medicines given by CMCH doctors are already over, the family is adamant not to take their child go to the hospital.

Published: 26th February 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Fearing threat to the life of their two-year-old daughter, who allegedly contracted HIV after a blood transfusion at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the parents refused to take the child to the hospital for treatment scheduled for Monday.

Her father, Kumar (name changed), a powerloom worker in Tirupur said, “Our daughter starts vomiting whenever we try to feed her the medicine prescribed by the CMCH doctors. It is very distressing to see my child like this and we do not want to get her into trouble yet again by going to the government hospital.” The victim was admitted to CMCH on July 12, 2018, for a cardiac treatment when the blood transfusion happened, Kumar claimed. As the victim had recently developed pustules all over her body, she was admitted at CMCH on February 8. After the blood test, the doctors declared the child HIV positive.TNIE visited the family on Monday to check how the child and her family were faring.

“Many of the neighbours are now afraid to come to my house fearing that they could get HIV from my child. The way of approach among the people have changed a bit,” he lamented.  The family has been residing near Mangalam in Tirupur for several years after they left their native town in Tiruchy.  “I have been running my family after so many struggles. This is when another trouble came to my life with my child getting contracted with HIV.” Neither do the parents or her twin brother have HIV, Kumar said.

He said he did not have enough money to take his child to CMCH for treatment; he refused to take her fearing life threats.

Even though the medicines given by CMCH doctors are already over, the family is adamant not to take their child go to the hospital. “Anything could be done to my daughter there,” he added.When we took this issue with Collector K S Palanisamy, he told Express he will help sensitise the family to treat the child in the government hospital by sending in some resource persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV Coimbatore Medical College HIV positive blood transfusion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp