Kodanad case accused misused liberty: State

The complaints are only the outcome of the interview given by Manoj and Sayan.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KV Sayan (37) and Valayar Manoj (42), the main accused in the dacoity and murder case at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate, had interfered with the administration of justice and misused liberty given to them while granting bail, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan told the Madras High Court.

Natarajan told this to Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan when the criminal original petition from the duo challenging the cancellation of their bail by the District Sessions Judge in the Nilgiris, came up for hearing on Monday.

Highlighting the antecedents of the investigative journalist, Mathew Samuel, Sayan and Manoj, Natarajan told the judge that two witnesses in the case had already given complaints of threat and FIRs were also registered in the connection. The complaints are only the outcome of the interview given by Manoj and Sayan. The entire interview script was based on ‘hearsay’ and the same is not admissible as per Section 60 of the Indian Evidence Act, Natarajan said and filed a counter-affidavit on these lines. The judge reserved his orders on the issue.

While Sayan was granted bail on September 9, 2017, Manoj was released on bail on December 15, 2017.

