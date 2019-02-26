Home States Tamil Nadu

Mugilan missing case shifted to CB-CID

The Tamil Nadu DGP on Monday issued an order transferring the ‘social activist R S Mugilan missing case’ to the CB-CID for further investigation.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu DGP on Monday issued an order transferring the ‘social activist R S Mugilan missing case’ to the CB-CID for further investigation.

Mugilan was seen fighting actively against Koodankulam nuclear project, river sand mining, beach sand mining and also Sterlite over environmental issues. He went missing from Chennai on February 15 after he released a documentary film on last year’s Sterlite agitation in which 13 people were shot dead by cops. The documentary charged the police with deliberately planning the attack on protesters.

He was reported missing on February 15 from Egmore railway station in Chennai. The case was initially probed by the railway police.As the railway police probe findings indicated that he had not boarded any train on that day, the probe was transferred to the Egmore police station and on Monday, it was transferred to the CB-CID, sources said. Police sources also noted that the police had nothing to do with the disappearance of Mugilan and that could be linked to some personal issues as well.

