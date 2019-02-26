O Panneerselvam summoned by Jaya death probe panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arumugasamy commission which has been inquiring into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Monday issued summons to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, to appear before it on February 28.

According to sources in the commission, the summons has been issued to the Deputy Chief Minister and the doctors of Apollo Hospitals. The Counsel for VK Sasikala is likely to cross-examine doctors of Apollo Hospitals on February 27.

The commission has been waiting for the examination of Panneerselvam for quite sometime and was supposed to table the report on February 24. However, litigation and delay in appearance prompted the commission to seek more time. Considering this, the State government extended the tenure by another four months till June 24 for which a notification was also issued on Monday.