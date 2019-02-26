Home States Tamil Nadu

Talks on with DMDK, other parties to forge stronger alliance, says EPS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the AIADMK is holding talks with DMDK and other parties, at a function held at Nehru Auditorium in Salem City on Monday.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the AIADMK is holding talks with DMDK and other parties, at a function held at Nehru Auditorium in Salem City on Monday. “We are talking with many parties and we want to include all parties to form a mega alliance,” he added.

“Alliance and principles are both different. Even when PMK made an alliance with DMK, some people criticised it,” he said, when asked about remarks on AIADMK-PMK alliance. “Like 2014 election, we will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and by-election,” he added. When asked about T T V Dhinakaran contesting in 38 constituencies, he quipped, “Why just 38, he can contest in all the constituencies.”

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for 34 new schemes at the cost of Rs 202.47 crores and inaugurated 35 completed scheme works at the cost of Rs 64.73 crores. He also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 164.77 crores to 43,274 beneficiaries. Speaking at the function, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of the people as announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He said that in 2002 government function, Jayalalithaa had said that it was Salem district that brought her victory in all the 11 constituencies because people had 100 per cent trust on their ‘sister’ and she had 100 per cent love for the people. Similarly, in 2016, she won in 10 seats and continued her governance. She had said that it is through the development of women that development of a nation will be measured, he said.
During her tenure, Jayalalithaa had implemented Thottil Kulandai Thittam and All Women Police Station. She has implemented various schemes for women self-help group (SHG) to raise their economic standard.  “Today (Monday) we have distributed `157 crore loan to 2,750 women SHGs in the district,” he said.

Jaya’s statue unveiled

Dharmapuri: The Chief Minister unveiled a statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK headquarter in Dharmapuri on Monday. “The statue is a symbol of all the hard work Jayalalithaa has done for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said. The chief minister was received by Collector S Malarvizhi and Minister of Higher Education KP Anbalagan at Thoppur toll gate.

