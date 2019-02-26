Home States Tamil Nadu

Will implement committee recommendations: MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin said that he would give priority to implementing the recommendations of Justice Janarthana committee if DMK comes to power.  

Published: 26th February 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK President MK Stalin said that he would give priority to implementing the recommendations of Justice Janarthana committee if DMK comes to power. The people belonging to Devendra Kula Velalar have been demanding for separate reservation system that would help them earn berths in various educational courses as well as jobs.

They have been demanding reservation in proportion to their population in the State. Stalin said that the committee headed by the retired justice appointed by late CM Karunanidhi had submitted the recommendations to the State in 2011, “but the AIADMK government had trashed it. Implementation of the recommendations will be the top priority of DMK when it comes to power.”

The DMK president also chaired the village outreach programme at  Kootudankadu near Thoothukudi on Monday. Later, he participated in the meeting of the polling booth agents in Ottapidaram assembly constituency at Mangalagiri diversion.

He suggested that every booth agent should take 20 voters to the poll booths. Taking a dig at Kamal Haasan for his statements on grama sabha meetings, Stalin said that DMK had emerged successful because of such meetings. “They say Stalin becomes passionate about the village only when election nears, but I have been chairing village meetings since I was a minister,” he said.

The DMK president also replied to questions raised by the public at various grama sabha meetings chaired by Rajya Saba MP Kaniomozhi, his son actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK functionaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin Justice Janarthana committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp