Will implement committee recommendations: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK President MK Stalin said that he would give priority to implementing the recommendations of Justice Janarthana committee if DMK comes to power. The people belonging to Devendra Kula Velalar have been demanding for separate reservation system that would help them earn berths in various educational courses as well as jobs.

They have been demanding reservation in proportion to their population in the State. Stalin said that the committee headed by the retired justice appointed by late CM Karunanidhi had submitted the recommendations to the State in 2011, “but the AIADMK government had trashed it. Implementation of the recommendations will be the top priority of DMK when it comes to power.”

The DMK president also chaired the village outreach programme at Kootudankadu near Thoothukudi on Monday. Later, he participated in the meeting of the polling booth agents in Ottapidaram assembly constituency at Mangalagiri diversion.

He suggested that every booth agent should take 20 voters to the poll booths. Taking a dig at Kamal Haasan for his statements on grama sabha meetings, Stalin said that DMK had emerged successful because of such meetings. “They say Stalin becomes passionate about the village only when election nears, but I have been chairing village meetings since I was a minister,” he said.

The DMK president also replied to questions raised by the public at various grama sabha meetings chaired by Rajya Saba MP Kaniomozhi, his son actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK functionaries.