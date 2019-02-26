Woman abducted by family for marrying man of other caste

Home States Tamil Nadu

A 22-year-old woman’s parents and brother have been booked for allegedly abducting her from the house of her husband at Senjeripudur on Saturday night.

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old woman’s parents and brother have been booked for allegedly abducting her from the house of her husband at Senjeripudur on Saturday night. It was the husband – S Sathish Kumar (23) – who filed a complaint with Negamam police after being reportedly beaten up by his wife Suganya’s family. He is now receiving treatment at the government Pollachi hospital.

Sathish had met S Suganya, a native of Gopi in Erode district, when he had been working there. The two soon fell in love. Even after he was transferred to Udumalaipettai in Tirupur district, the two continued to meet regularly in and around Erode district.

When word of their relationship, they reportedly were not interested in getting Suganya married to Sathish. Hence, the two took matters in their own hands and wed on February 17. Suganya had been residing at Sathish’s house in Coimbatore since then. On Saturday night, Suganya’s elder brother, father and mother reportedly showed up at Sathish’s house and picked up a quarrel with the man. Then, the three assaulted him and took Suganya away, reported Sathish.

Police registered a case and were probing into the matter. A special team has been formed to rescue Sungaya, they said. An official privy to the investigation told Express that the girl’s parents disapproved of the union as the man was from another community. The official suspected that they had probably taken the girl away after talks to bring her back home failed.

