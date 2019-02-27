Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Ranjit quits PMK

Published: 27th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Actor Ranjit, who was made the Vice President of the PMK, has decided to quit the party after it decided to align with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls.

Announcing the decision at a press club during a conference, Ranjit said that he had joined with the PMK after getting to know about its good principles. However, party founder Ramadoss kept changing the party’s principles every day, he charged.

Party’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who has levelled corruption charges and even conducted several protests against the ruling AIADMK government, has now joined hands with the party, he pointed out. 

“Considering its double standards, it cannot even approach the people for votes,” he said. It should have thought several times before joining an alliance, he said.

