Builder told to pay Rs 60,000 for delivering flat after 1-year delay

City-based Puravankara Builders has been asked to pay Rs 60,000 to a resident for handing over a two-bedroom apartment to him after a delay of one year. 

Published: 27th February 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based Puravankara Builders has been asked to pay Rs 60,000 to a resident for handing over a two-bedroom apartment to him after a delay of one year. The Kancheepuram District Consumer Redressal Forum has also ordered the builder to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The matter dates back to 2007 when the complainant Mammen Vattackattu Thomas signed a construction agreement with Puravankara Builders to purchase a 1065-sqft house as part of the Purva Swanlake project in Kelambakkam near here. As per the agreement, the builder was supposed to finish the construction and hand over the flat by April 2010. But, as the complainant made the complete payment only by January 2014, the house was not completed before the deadline. 

The complainant also said he had found many defects in the house including cracked tiles, broken door handles and improperly painted door frames. “Though we paid the whole amount of Rs 48.93 lakh by 2014, we were able to occupy the flat only by 2015. Also the builders did not give us a completion certificate from a competent authority like CMDA. The builder has inordinately delayed the construction of the flat and handed it over to me with defects,” said Thomas in his petition. He also claimed that the builder had asked for extra money by way of interest which was illegal.

The builder in his defence said interest was collected from the complainant only owing  to the delay on his part in payments because of which construction was also delayed. “The Mamallapuram Local Planning Authority does not issue a completion certificate but the property tax assessments are deemed to be sufficient for the purpose of completion of the project. Also, all defects have been repaired already,” said the builder.

As the complainant has not filed any expert opinion to prove defects in the house, the consumer forum observed that it cannot be ascertained that there were defects. 

The forum, consisting of president J Justin David and members K Prameela and D Babu, said, “Even though there is an extension of time for completion of construction orally between the parties, the builder is liable to complete the construction before the last payment made by the complainant.” 

