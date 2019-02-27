Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami hails Indian Air Force, PM Modi for action

Political parties of the State also hailed the Indian Air Force for executing Tuesday’s pre-dawn surgical strike.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (L) and PM Modi (R). (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for successfully eliminating terrorist camps. In his message, the CM said air strikes were part of the courageous steps being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in rooting out terrorism, which threatens the world.  

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a statement said, “We salute the courageous act of Indian Air Force which destroyed the terrorist camps. India has once again proved that it would not tolerate terrorism. Today’s air strikes have confirmed that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said, “The terrorists paid the price for the martyrdom of those CRPF personnel. As Indians, let us stand united against terrorism.

