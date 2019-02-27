Failed 5 times? Redo course with juniors, say Anna University new norms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University (AU) has brought in new rules pertaining to arrears in engineering courses. According to the new norms, if a student of colleges affiliated to AU, fails to clear the first semester in five chances then the student will have to complete the first year again with junior regular students.

Earlier, there was no such restriction and the students could re-appear for the papers in which they failed, for any number of times.Though the move has not been welcomed by the students but varsity authorities claim the step was necessary to maintain standard of education in the engineering colleges.

“We are giving five chances to the students to clear all papers in the first semester. But if they are not able to clear it even in five chances then it reflects that they need to redo the semester. The initiative aims to ensure minimum standard and quality in engineering education,” said AU vice-chancellor, M K Surappa.

“The engineering course is meant for four years and at best, a student will be given seven years time to complete it. Any student who fails to complete the course within the stipulated time, will not be awarded degree,” added Surappa. He also said that students enrolled in engineering courses in 2017-2018, can appear for arrears till they enter their sixth semester.The students will be allowed to move to final year (seventh semester) only after clearing all papers of their first semester.

However, students are worried as the new regulation will affect their careers.“The university has put a restriction on the number of times we can take for arrear exams in the first semester. The move will affect our careers,” said Sridharan, a student.