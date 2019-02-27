Forest personnel on toes as rising mercury levels raise risks of wildfire

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the mercury levels begin to soar, the personnel of Forest department are apparently running out of time to put in place precautionary measures to prevent fire breaking out in the thick woods in Vellore Forest Circle comprising Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The devastating fire that gutted a large swath of the forest land in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has caused concern among the custodians of the woods.

With over 155 Reserve Forests (RF) spread over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai South and North divisions, having a combined area of 3129 sq km, the authorities of the department right from the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) to the guards in the ground level, are on their toes keeping a close vigil on movement of people into the forests as they may casually throw combustible items including cigarette butt triggering fire.

“We have been taking a lot of precautionary measures to prevent forest fire. A control room is set up at the divisional forest offices. Our personnel are keeping a round-the-clock vigil in the woods monitoring the movement forest dwellers as well as the visitors. Because they might cause fire by throwing cigarette butts,” Sewa Singh, CCF, Vellore Circle, told Express.

Drought conditions are a cause of concern for Forest departmental officers as fire can easily break out. Despite the fact that forest fire in Vellore would not cause much damage to flora and fauna as the land surface is mainly having a canopy of lemongrass, the CCF said, the local community and the village forest council members have been roped in to keep vigil and alert as soon as they sight fire.

Fire lines to prevent fire once occurs in the woods, are also being created in several places in the RFs. In Tiruvannamalai, fire lines have been created in about a 100 km stretch at different locations.

Talking to Express, Tiruvannamalai DFO T Kirubasankar said, “We have set up fire lines in about 100 km, mainly in the RFs. All the staff of the department are kept in an alert mode so that they can respond to the eventuality within a short time.”

As many as 55 RFs are located across Tiruvannamalai district that includes Tiruvannamalai, Sathanur and Chengam. When compared to Vellore and Tirupattur divisions, a vulnerability in Tiruvannamalai appears low. The participation of the local community holds key to detect the fire and alert the concerned authorities.

“It is too difficult to deal with a forest fire in quick time. The task is laborious. So, we need the cooperation of the local community to douse flames once a fire breaks out,” another officer said.

Since the dead leaves and grass have become dried for want of rains and drought conditions, the risk lies bigger as the fire may pan in a quick pace.

Night patrolling is also being done in vulnerable areas to avert fire and respond quickly to emergencies.

Sources in the department noted that fire watchers, appointed on a daily wage basis, were not recruited in enough numbers this summer. The fire watchers, usually drafted into duty during the summer, play a key role in keeping a radar on the woods and closely watching movement forest dwellers, adventurers and tourists. Till the summer gets over, the Forest personnel will have sleepless nights.