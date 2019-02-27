Home States Tamil Nadu

Sattur HIV+ woman offered permanent government job

With the woman expected to receive an official appointment letter by the end of this week, sources said that she was likely to take up the permanent government job at the PHC. 

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: As a relief to the 23-year-old woman from Sattur, who contracted HIV after being transfused with contaminated blood, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has offered her the job of a junior assistant at Government Primary Health Centre in Uppathur. 

Sources said that last week, she was offered two jobs - one as a helper in an anganwadi centre in Sattur on behalf of Virudhunagar district administration and the other as a junior assistant at Uppathur PHC on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. 

Express, in these columns on February 18, reported that the woman had rejected a job offer at Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), for it was in stark contrast to the earlier promise of a government job.  

After the plight of the woman came to light, the government, in December last, had announced that she would be given a government job and free patta land in Sattur along with a house under Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS) as compensation.     

Earlier in February, when Project Director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society Dr K Senthil Raj offered her a job at Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre in Virudhunagar district on contract basis, the woman, who is receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), turned it down saying that the job was not permanent in nature and that she did not prefer working in Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society as it would be a constant reminder of the life-changing blood transfusion episode.

