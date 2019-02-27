Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Aadhaar be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops?

During the hearing, the Judges observed that bars were one of the major reasons for the increase in road accidents. 

Published: 27th February 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC shop | EPS- Martin Louis

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought response from the State government on whether Aadhaar card could be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops. The Court also asked whether it was possible to close down all TASMAC bars in the State.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar gave the direction while hearing two public interest litigations filed by B Muthupandi of Madurai, challenging a tender floated by the TASMAC department on February 22, with regard to leasing out of TASMAC bars operating under Madurai North and South units of the department to private parties.

During the hearing, the Judges observed that bars were one of the major reasons for the increase in road accidents. 

“It also serves as a convenient spot for criminal activities,” they said and asked the TASMAC authorities why could not they close down all TASMAC bars in the State and sell liquor only in bottles.
They further asked whether Aadhaar card could be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops so that the sale of liquor to juveniles could be checked.

In addition to this, the Judges also asked the State whether the opening time of TASMAC shops could be changed to 2 pm instead of 12 pm and directed the State and TASMAC department to respond to the queries before the next hearing on March 12.

With regard to the contentions of the litigant about the change of licence period for TASMAC bars from one year to two years, the Judges sought an explanation from the department and said that the final result of the tender would be subject to the outcome of the case.

According to Muthupandi, the TASMAC department has violated the tender transparency rules by trying to finalise the tender within seven days instead of the mandatory minimum period of 15 days. 

‘Tender time increase to favour ruling party’ 

Petitioner Muthupandi questioned the State’s intention to increasing the tender period from one year to two years, saying that the move has been made to favour the ruling party. He prayed the court to quash the tender notification

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TASMAC bars TASMAC shops TASMAC Aadhaar card liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp