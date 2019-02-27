Will Aadhaar be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought response from the State government on whether Aadhaar card could be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops. The Court also asked whether it was possible to close down all TASMAC bars in the State.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar gave the direction while hearing two public interest litigations filed by B Muthupandi of Madurai, challenging a tender floated by the TASMAC department on February 22, with regard to leasing out of TASMAC bars operating under Madurai North and South units of the department to private parties.

During the hearing, the Judges observed that bars were one of the major reasons for the increase in road accidents.

“It also serves as a convenient spot for criminal activities,” they said and asked the TASMAC authorities why could not they close down all TASMAC bars in the State and sell liquor only in bottles.

They further asked whether Aadhaar card could be made mandatory for buying liquor from TASMAC shops so that the sale of liquor to juveniles could be checked.

In addition to this, the Judges also asked the State whether the opening time of TASMAC shops could be changed to 2 pm instead of 12 pm and directed the State and TASMAC department to respond to the queries before the next hearing on March 12.

With regard to the contentions of the litigant about the change of licence period for TASMAC bars from one year to two years, the Judges sought an explanation from the department and said that the final result of the tender would be subject to the outcome of the case.

According to Muthupandi, the TASMAC department has violated the tender transparency rules by trying to finalise the tender within seven days instead of the mandatory minimum period of 15 days.

‘Tender time increase to favour ruling party’

Petitioner Muthupandi questioned the State’s intention to increasing the tender period from one year to two years, saying that the move has been made to favour the ruling party. He prayed the court to quash the tender notification