15.18 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get laptops under Rs 1,340-crore project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday commissioned distribution of laptops for higher secondary students studying in government and government-aided schools, polytechnics and schools for differently-abled, numbering around 15.18 lakh. In all, laptops worth Rs 1,340.44 crore would be distributed for 2018-19.

Seven students from parts of the State received laptops from the CM in person at the Secretariat.

During 2017-18, as many as 37,88,528 students got laptops worth Rs 5,552.39 crore. The scheme was launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on September 15, 2011.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister declared open 467 residential quarters for police personnel, built at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, Pudupet in Chennai, Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district and Gudimangalam in Tirupur district.

He also laid foundation for 113 residential quarters to be built at Villupuram and Salem, at a total cost of

`26.25 crore. He also inaugurated buildings for the police and fire and rescue services departments at various places.

MGR arch unveiled

The Chief Minister also unveiled an arch built at a cost of `2.52 crore on Kamarajar Road on the beachfront, to mark the birth centenary of late CM MG Ramachandran. A PIL against the construction of this arch was dismissed by the Madras High Court on February 21