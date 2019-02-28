1962 general election results showed the rise of DMK and fading of Congress and CPI

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 1962 general elections signalled the beginning of the end for the Congress in the State even as the DMK cemented its position as a serious contender. While the Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha was the same as in 1957, its tally in the State Assembly dropped to 139 from 151. Meanwhile, the DMK improved its seat count by three times, sending seven representatives to the Lower House in 1962 against two in 1957.

The 1962 polls also saw the entry of two new parties. The Tamil National Party was floated by frontline DMK leader and Namakkal MP EVK Sampath, after he fell out with CN Annadurai. Likewise, Congress giant C Rajagopalachari broke away from the Indian National Congress to start the Swatantra party.

Rajaji’s departure left K Kamaraj in the position of having to prove his might in the State, while DMK, under Annadurai, was determined to establish itself as the only alternative to the ruling Congress. Rajaji, too, had also to prove himself as a diplomatic politician in the state. Hence, the election was a matter of prestige for three leaders and their parties.

The Congress contested in all 206 Assembly seats and 41 LS seats while DMK contested in 142 Assembly constituencies and 18 LS seats. The CPI contested in 68 Assembly seats and 14 LS seats, while the Swatantra party contested in 94 Assembly and 16 LS constituencies.

The results came as a shock to the Congress which saw its tally in the House dip from 151 to 139 seats. However, it won 31 LS seats. The big winner was the DMK which went from 15 Assembly seats in 1957 to 50 seats and from two LS seats to seven. The CPI, meanwhile went from four House seats to two. It also won two LS seats. Besides, U Muthuramalinga Thevar, on a Forward Bloc ticket, returned to Parliament. Both the Swatantra party and the Tamil National Party failed to impress voters and faced a wash out.

The election clearly showed that DMK was moving aggressively towards power and the Congress and Communist parties were losing ground.