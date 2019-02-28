Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami lays foundation stone for Athikadavu-Avinashi water supply scheme

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Farmers of Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode breathed a sigh of relief when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone to the much awaited Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge and drinking water scheme at a programme held at Avinashi on Thursday.

The project would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,652 crores and time bound for competition of the project has been set to 34 months.

It is to be noted that the farmers in three districts were battling hard by staging several kinds of protest demanding speedy implementation of the scheme.

Many farmers, under the banner of Federation of Athikkadavu Avinashi project struggle committee, even undergone a prolonged hunger protest in 2016 to pull state government's attention; the agitation bore fruit with government allocating Rs 3.27 crores for preliminary works.

The state government had also allocated Rs 250 crores and Rs 1,000 crores during its 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial budget.

Once the project becomes a reality, it shall give a lifeline to 32 PWD lakes, 42 panchayat lakes and 971 ponds in the three districts.

The project will be implemented on the basis of design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) is scheduled to be completed within 34 months.

A pumping facility will be established at the downstream of Kalingarayan Anicut, as per the project.

Dr D Prabu, convenor of Federation of Athikkadavu Avinashi project struggle committee who welcomed the project said the works must be completed within 32 months according to the tender.

"As per the original Detailed Project Report, no waterbody should be left behind in all the three districts. And, the land acquisition process would not be an issue for the state government as it is a water supply scheme and not the petroleum pipeline project," Prabu added.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has also laid the foundation stone for AMRUT water supply scheme and Smart City works at a cost of Rs 1,875.47 crores in Tirupur on the same day.

