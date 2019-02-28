Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Sri Lankan nationals, accused of murder, arrested in Rameswaram

The police have also arrested two local residents with whom the Sinhalese men were staying after the latter escaped  from Sri Lanka after allegedly killing one of their relatives by an illegal ferry.

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Two Sri Lankan nationals were arrested near here on Thursday on charges of entering the country illegally after alleged 'involvement' in a murder case in Colombo, police said. Acting on intelligence inputs, police nabbed Singha Chirandha and Sapras from VIP Nagar near Ramanathapuram, about 45 km from here.

Besides, two local residents -- Riyaz and Mohammed Gayoom - with whom the Sinhalese men were staying were also arrested, police said. Police said the two had escaped  from Sri Lanka after allegedly killing one of their relatives over a property disputeand had come to Rameswaram recently by illegal ferry.

Later, they had reached Ramathapuram where they were staying with the locals, who belonged to Sethu Nagar near here, police said adding the Lankan duo was being interrogated.

