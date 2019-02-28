Home States Tamil Nadu

Will achieve big victory: BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan

We are not worried about the opposition parties and the alliance they are forging.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “I will contest from a parliament constituency decided by our party headquarters,” said BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan at Thoothukudi Airport on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Tamilisai said, “The BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance is a mega alliance in the State and it will achieve a big victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. We are not worried about the opposition parties and the alliance they are forging. We will approach the public and explain our good schemes to garner votes,” she said.

When asked about DMK president MK Stalin’s remark on BJP being “fanatic about religion”, Tamilisai said, “We do not promote any religious-based schemes as he says.” Saying that talks are on for alliance, Tamilisai said that DMDK and Puthiya Tamilagam would join their alliance.

