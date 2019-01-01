Home States Tamil Nadu

475 vacancies yet to be filled in Adi Dravidar schools

The backlog of vacancies has led to not only incompletion of syllabus but also to overloading of work for the teachers.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are 475 vacancies in the Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) department schools, due to insufficient appointments made by the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), according to sources. No appointment was made in 2018, sources said.

"In the last three years, no appointments were made. And even three years ago, the TRB gave us only a hundred teachers or so, cumulatively causing such a large vacancy," the sources from the ADW department said. TRB officials were unavailable for comments despite repeated calls and messages.

The backlog of vacancies has led to not only incompletion of syllabus but also to overloading of work for the teachers. In a bid to deal with the problem, the department has decided to seek out temporary staff from the local communities. "The vacancies in the department and the indifference to appointing teachers in the Adi Dravidar schools are a new kind of discrimination," said a retired official from the department.

The department issued an order on December 26, calling for temporary staff who are not technically qualified to teach. Currently, there are vacancies of 175 secondary grade teachers, 193 graduate teachers and 108 postgraduate teachers, the order said, adding that the pay for the posts had been fixed at Rs 8,000 Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Adi Dravidar Welfare Teachers Recruitment Board

