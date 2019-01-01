After gloomy 2018, business expects a bright new year

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The year 2018 was not that great for industries in Tamil Nadu. The closure of mining major Vedanta group’s Sterlite plant following protests over pollution concerns and labour unrest and strikes at automobile units at Oragadam had a negative impact on the industries. It also affected the efforts of the state government to promote Tamil Nadu as an industry-friendly state and a favourable investment destination.

Adding to it, the State also witnessed a shutdown of the fireworks industry following the Supreme Court restrictions on the bursting of crackers. “The year 2018 witnessed episodes such as Sterlite and Oragadam which have left the industries in the state worried. After these incidents, there is an urgent need for the government to look into the problems of the existing industries and try to resolve them,” said Ar Rm Arun, Chairman, FICCI, Tamil Nadu State Council.

“It is the need of the hour that the government should bring clarity in pollution norms as incidents like Sterlite are not only having an impact on the environment but also on the economy of the State,” added Arun. He pointed out that along with chalking out measures to attract new industries, the state government should also focus on resolving the problems of the existing industries.

However, industry experts are hopeful that 2019 will give a much-needed boost to the industries. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council, M Ponnuswami said the year 2019 would witness lot of activities and investments in the State. “In January itself we have the second edition of the Global Investors Meet, which will be a big opportunity for the State to attract investments.

The State has also worked a lot to utilise the opportunity to the fullest,’ said Ponnuswami.“The government brought the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act and has announced different subsidies and all these initiatives will help us grow,” added Ponnuswami.