Anganwadi employee goes to court against her dismissal, gets one-week imprisonment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic, perhaps ironic, turn of events, a woman who went to court against her dismissal from her job was awarded imprisonment for a week. Anganwadi employee S Mangalam, who hails from Nilayur in Pudukottai district, moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court hoping she would be reinstated.

But the court, apart from ordering her imprisonment, also ordered the confiscation of her passport and ration card and called for a probe into the allegation that she travelled abroad using another person's passport. Mangalam was appointed as a part-time anganwadi employee in June 1999. Later, she was dismissed on November 11, same year, by the Social Welfare Department.

The charge against her was that she did not turn up to work from June 28, just four days after she was appointed, and took a trip to Singapore without informing or taking permission from her superiors. It was also alleged that she used the passport of her close relative to make the trip.

After learning the case details, her counsel withdrew his representation. Sensing danger, Mangalam also tried to withdraw the case. But Justice S Vaidyanathan wasn't prepared to let her go scot-free. Since it was a clear attempt to hoodwink the court, imprisonment of not less than two months could have been ordered. But considering that she is a woman, the judge ordered simple imprisonment of one week.

The Passport Authority was also ordered to cancel and seize her passport. Competent authority can take necessary action against her for travelling abroad on a fake passport. It can also conduct an inquiry on her relative, who had given her passport to the petitioner to visit Singapore, the court said. "The ration card, if any is given by the government to the petitioner and her relative, shall be withdrawn. She shall not be permitted to avail any benefits from the State," the court said. "The government shall ensure that they are not issued fresh ration cards in any ration shop of the State."