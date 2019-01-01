Tamil Nadu cops summoned for thrashing tea seller near Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a video of a tea stall master near Thoothukudi being allegedly thrashed by three policemen went viral on social media, State Human Rights Commission member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss on Monday ordered issue of summons to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Muthamizh and two policemen to appear before the commission on January 22.

It is alleged that the policemen were involved in a physical fight with the tea stall master over a cup of lemon tea. Based on a report in a Tamil daily, the rights body took suo motu cognisance and ordered the issue of summons to the policemen.

According to the press report, two police constables attached to Pudukottai police station and the DSP, had gone to a tea shop near Vallanadu around 3.40 am last week. The policemen were alleged to have got involved in a fight with the tea master stating that the lemon tea served to them had not been prepared well. The tea master was also thrashed by the policemen. The video of the victim being beaten up went viral in social media. The commission directed the appearance of the DSP, driver Ponpandy and the policeman to appear before it on January 22.

SHRC seeks a report on HIV blood transfusion

Chennai Taking a suo motu cognizance of a pregnant woman being wrongly transfused with HIV blood in the Sattur GH, the State Human Rights Commission on Monday sought submission, within four weeks, of a report on the negligence of the medical authorities in this issue, from the Principal Secretary to the Government, the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Judge D Jayachandran sought the report on, among other things, the government action taken against the erring officials.