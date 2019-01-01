Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Palaniswami, leaders extend New Year greetings to public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various parties extended New Year greetings to the people. In his message, Banwarilal Purohit said, “The New year brings with it hope for a brighter tomorrow replete with prosperity and goodwill. It is my earnest hope and desire that the people of Tamil Nadu witness happiness and joy of a level hitherto unexperienced.”

The CM, in his message, said, “The people of the State are aware that the government is implementing various welfare measures for them. Let us get together and take a pledge to carry forward the State on the development path by optimum use of the welfare schemes. Let the New Year usher in more enthusiasm and development to the State and I wish the people a prosperous New Year.”

DMK president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, in his message, said, “The New Year should bring a good change in everyone’s life. And I hope that this New Year would bring new dawn to all. And let us step into the New Year with confidence and enthusiasm.”PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in his message, said, “The people should observe 2019 along with the PMK as a political awareness year”.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Dharmapuri MP and the youth wing president of the PMK, said, “I wish the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the New Year to get joy, prosperity, development, harmony, peace and brotherhood in their lives.” Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu BJP president, said in her New Year greeting message, “We should all take a pledge to form new government again under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and also take a pledge to let ‘Lotus’ (party symbol) bloom in Tamil Nadu too.”

Besides, O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, S Thirunavukkarasar, TNCC president, G K Vasan, president of TMC (Moopanar), Vaiko, MDMK general secretary, Vijayakanth, DMDK founder- president, TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK deputy general secretary, K Balakrishnan, CPM State secretary and other leaders have also extended their New Year greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.