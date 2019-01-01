Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu pregnant woman HIV blood transfusion case: Madras HC directs autopsy be recorded on video

Justice B Pugalendi ordered that the autopsy be conducted at the GRH in the presence of two assistant professors from medical colleges of neighbouring districts.

By PTI

MADURAI: The Madras High Court has ordered videography of the autopsy of a 19-year-old man, who committed suicide last week after he unknowingly donated HIV-infected blood which was later transfused to a pregnant woman.

Justice B Pugalendi gave the direction to the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here Monday on a petition filed by the man's mother.

He also ordered that the autopsy be conducted at the GRH in the presence of two assistant professors from medical colleges of neighbouring districts.

It was a special case, he added. The man did not know he was HIV positive and had donated blood on November 30.

He found out only after he underwent a medical check-up days later as a requirement for a foreign job, local authorities said.

Though he informed the blood bank at Sivakasi not to use his blood, it had already been transfused to the pregnant woman by the first week of December.

When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner submitted that after the incident came to light, a few TV channels started flashing her son's picture, which upset him.

Saddened by the entire incident, he consumed poison on December 26, she said. After taking treatment for three days at the GRH, his condition was normal.

But, on December 30, he complained of pain in his private parts and was attended to by doctors. He was declared dead two hours later, she said.

Alleging that the hospital authorities failed to inform the district collector about her son's demise, the petitioner raised doubt over the treatment given to him and prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to videograph the autopsy.

