In areca leaves, Karur entrepreneur finds alternative to plastic containers

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: As the ban on plastic in Tamil Nadu comes into effect from today, and people scramble for

alternatives, Kameela (33), a resident of Thottakurichi in Karur, has made the shift from plastics by using areca palm leaf products for packing her masala powder.“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything,” said George Bernard Shaw.

True to the words, Kameela has been operating her business from home along with her husband Salim after she left her job in a private firm two years ago. Now, she is the proud owner of her own Masala range. As with any startup, the business took time to take off but soon it became a success story.

She used to depend on plastic covers and boxes for packaging before moving on to areca palm leaves to help save the environment. The move was well received and to everyone’s surprise, she began to receive more orders after the switch, Kameela told Express.

Earlier, she used to sell one kg of sambar masala packed in a plastic cover for Rs 260. At that time she spent Rs 13 on a plastic cover. The areca leaf container costs Rs 52, but Kamela has not passed it on to customers which means she has taken a huge cut in profit margin. “After shifting to areca leaf containers, there is a drastic dip in profit, but sales picked up.

We are getting more orders from shops in Karur and Tiruchy districts. This way we are balancing the cut in profit,” she informed. She said, “I introduced packing in palm leaf containers six to seven months ago to bring a change to society. These containers are biodegradable and reusable, making them an automatic replacement for plastic. Though they are costlier, they better serve the people and the planet.”

She added, “Instead of plastic covers, the powder is being put in areca palm leaf containers and then sealed. The government can only impose a ban and tell us not to use plastic but it is only in our hands to follow it and make a plastic-free planet. Due to the use and change from plastic to areca palm leaf products, demand will automatically increase, which in turn will benefit areca palm tree farmers.

Employment will rise if the government comes forward to help those interested to buy machinery and provide financial assistance, instead of just telling people not to use plastic.” She demanded the government to ensure availability of the alternatives for plastics in reduced price by boosting manufacturing these products locally. A great environmentalist and originator of ‘Earth Day’ - Gaylord Nelson - once said. “The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.”And so, Kameela’s willingness to sacrifice plastic today for future generations is a fine example.