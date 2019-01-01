Home States Tamil Nadu

Include forensic experts in HIV infected teen’s autopsy: Madras High Court

The dean submitted that performing postmortem on an HIV-infected person within 72 hours of death could infect the doctors.

Published: 01st January 2019

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed dean (in-charge) of Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to include two senior forensic professors from other government medical college hospitals on the team of doctors performing postmortem examination on the deceased HIV-affected youth, whose blood was transfused to a pregnant woman from Sattur.

Passing interim orders on a petition filed by the youth’s father, justice B Pugalendhi insisted that a permanent videographing facility for all postmortem should be arranged at the hospital, and sought a feasibility report on it. Then, he directed the GRH dean (in-charge), who was present in the Court, to videograph the autopsy.

The dean submitted that performing postmortem on an HIV-infected person within 72 hours of death could infect the doctors. Recording it, the judge asked the dean to follow the medical norms. Earlier, the father of the youth filed a petition stating that his son was recovering, but the doctors declared him dead after administrating an injection. Raising doubts, he approached the Court for directions to perform the postmortem in presence of outside doctors and videograph it.

