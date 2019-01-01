Kangaroo court’s instant justice singes Parai artiste Sakthi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An edict and a public apology from a Kangaroo court are what a girl allegedly duped by Parai artiste Sakthi, who was in the news recently after his marriage with the honour killing attempt survivor Gowsalya, got when the ‘elders’ decided the case out of court. Experts lashed out at the Kangaroo court proceedings, asking Sakhti to refrain from playing Parai for six months apart from imposing Rs 3 lakh fine, for lacking legal sanctity.

The Kangaroo court was hastily constituted, more to contain the damage after allegations of cheating a woman were levelled against Sakthi than to deliver justice, by a few Leftist and Dravidian outfits on Saturday. A month ago, Sakthi married Gowsalya at the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’s Head Office in Coimbatore. Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam General Secretary K Ramakrishnan were notable guests during the event.

However, soon after the marriage, allegations of Sakthi cheating a Chennai woman began doing the rounds on social media. On Saturday, social activist Thiyagu and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani jointly issued a statement regarding the allegations. In the statement, they stated that they had inquired into the allegations against Sakthi on Thursday.

“During the inquiry, the victim, Sakthi and Gowsalya were interrogated. It was found that injustice had been done to the victim. There was no contradiction in the statements of the victim and Sakthi’s,” the statement read. True to the Kangaroo court style of functioning, they delivered their verdict, directing Sakthi to apologise before the hall, while Kausalya was asked to express regret for failing to condemn Sakthi’s act. They also told Sakthi to stay away from playing Parai for six months and slapped a fine of `3 lakh.

When asked, Kolathur Mani said that they clearly mentioned in the statement that their verdict did not have legal sanctity, and it was based on ethical values. Legal experts opined that the entire process of inquiring and delivering judgment was illegal. A retired judge, who did not want to be named, opined that even a judge could not arrive at a conclusion and find the truth in personal cases.