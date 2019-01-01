Home States Tamil Nadu

Kangaroo court’s instant justice singes Parai artiste Sakthi

Experts lashed out at the Kangaroo court proceedings, asking Sakhti to refrain from playing Parai for six months apart from imposing Rs 3 lakh fine, for lacking legal sanctity.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist and crusader against caste killings, Kausalya married Parai musician Sakthi at the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam head office in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram on 9 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)

Social activist and crusader against caste killings, Gowsalya married Parai musician Sakthi at the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam head office in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram on 9 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An edict and a public apology from a Kangaroo court are what a girl allegedly duped by Parai artiste Sakthi, who was in the news recently after his marriage with the honour killing attempt survivor Gowsalya, got when the ‘elders’ decided the case out of court. Experts lashed out at the Kangaroo court proceedings, asking Sakhti to refrain from playing Parai for six months apart from imposing Rs 3 lakh fine, for lacking legal sanctity.

The Kangaroo court was hastily constituted, more to contain the damage after allegations of cheating a woman were levelled against Sakthi than to deliver justice, by a few Leftist and Dravidian outfits on Saturday. A month ago, Sakthi married Gowsalya at the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’s Head Office in Coimbatore. Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani and  Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam General Secretary K Ramakrishnan were notable guests during the event.

However, soon after the marriage, allegations of Sakthi cheating a Chennai woman began doing the rounds on social media. On Saturday, social activist Thiyagu and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani jointly issued a statement regarding the allegations. In the statement, they stated that they had inquired into the allegations against Sakthi on Thursday.

“During the inquiry, the victim, Sakthi and Gowsalya were interrogated. It was found that injustice had been done to the victim. There was no contradiction in the statements of the victim and Sakthi’s,” the statement read. True to the Kangaroo court style of functioning, they delivered their verdict, directing Sakthi to apologise before the hall, while Kausalya was asked to express regret for failing to condemn Sakthi’s act. They also told Sakthi to stay away from playing Parai for six months and slapped a fine of `3 lakh.

When asked, Kolathur Mani said that they clearly mentioned in the statement that their verdict did not have legal sanctity, and it was based on ethical values. Legal experts opined that the entire process of inquiring and delivering judgment was illegal. A retired judge, who did not want to be named, opined that even a judge could not arrive at a conclusion and find the truth in personal cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honour killing Kangaroo court Parai Parai artiste Sakthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp