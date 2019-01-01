Centre clears over Rs 1000 crore Gaja relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Center has cleared a temporary aid of Rs 1,146.62 crore for those affected by Cyclone Gaja. A high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh approved the package which will be released from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The State, however, had sought a temporary aid to the tune of Rs 2,709 crore. “We have used about Rs 560 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund. Till now financial aid to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore has come,” said a senior official, adding that aid will continue.

The official added that the temporary aid that has been sanctioned had nothing to do with the Rs 15,000 crore sought by CM for permanent renovation, including in the power sector, which has been badly hit. “This is being worked out by various ministries,” said the official. Earlier on December 3, the Union government had released Rs 353.7 crore as interim relief.