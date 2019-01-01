PMK' S Ramadoss urges Centre to ensure Tamil Nadu fishers’ safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government should send the External Affairs Secretary to Sri Lanka to ensure the protection of Tamil Nadu fishermen, PMK founder S Ramadoss said on Monday. In a statement, he said more than 3,000 fishermen of Rameswaram in 500 mechanised boats were fishing in Katchatheevu on Sunday morning. Sri Lankan Navy personnel attacked them.

This should be condemned and such incidents should be stopped immediately. Tamil Nadu fishermen cannot venture into the sea if such attacks continued. Hence, the Centre should send the External Affairs Secretary to Sri Lanka to put an end to attacks by the island navy. It should ensure protection of Tamil Nadu fishermen while they are fishing around Katchatheevu island, he said.