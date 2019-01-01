Rajini Makkal Mandram to construct 15 houses for cyclone Gaja victims

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajini Makkal Mandram has decided to construct 15 new houses for people who lost their huts to Cyclone Gaja in Nagapattinam district. According to a statement released by the organisation, each house would be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1.5 lakh and the construction would be completed within two months.

State functionaries of the mandram had asked their fellow cadre in coastal districts to identify families that bore the maximum brunt of the cyclone. Functionaries from Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai conducted a study at the ground level and sent a report to the mandram’s headquarters, following which a plan was finalised to build houses in Nagapattinam.

Construction activities have begun at Arukkattuthurai, Kodiyakkadu and Kodiyakkari villages in Vedharanyam union in Nagapattinam, according to the statement issued by State functionary RM Sudhakar. One district secretary of the mandram from delta districts claimed that relief materials worth Rs 50 lakh had been distributed by actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.“Fellow fans mobilized materials worth Rs 3 crore. Now, our leader has offered the assistance after scrutinizing our report from the ground,” he added.