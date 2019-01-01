Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajini Makkal Mandram to construct 15 houses for cyclone Gaja victims

The Rajini Makkal Mandram has decided to construct 15 new houses for people who lost their huts to Cyclone Gaja in Nagapattinam district. 

Published: 01st January 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajini Makkal Mandram has decided to construct 15 new houses for people who lost their huts to Cyclone Gaja in Nagapattinam district. According to a statement released by the organisation, each house would be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1.5 lakh and the construction would be completed within two months. 

State functionaries of the mandram had asked their fellow cadre in coastal districts to identify families that bore the maximum brunt of the cyclone. Functionaries from Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai conducted a study at the ground level and sent a report to the mandram’s headquarters, following which a plan was finalised to build houses in Nagapattinam.    

Construction activities have begun at Arukkattuthurai, Kodiyakkadu and Kodiyakkari villages in Vedharanyam union in Nagapattinam, according to the statement issued by State functionary RM Sudhakar. One district secretary of the mandram from delta districts claimed that relief materials worth Rs 50 lakh had been distributed by actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.“Fellow fans mobilized materials worth Rs 3 crore. Now, our leader has offered the assistance after scrutinizing our report from the ground,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajini Makkal Mandram Gaja cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp