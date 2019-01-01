Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, here are six things you need to watch out in 2019

The State is facing a massive water shortage this year, with a wide deficit in monsoon rainfall in 2018. Experts feel that the impending water crisis this summer will be far more acute than the one fe

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

It’s poll time

A tough battle is likely for Lok Sabha and the heat will also be felt in Tamil Nadu. Not just that, the State is likely to witness by-polls to 20 Assembly seats, following the disqualification of 18 MLAs and death of M Karunanidhi and AK Bose. The results can decide the future of the AIADMK government, which currently has a slender majority in the House. The long overdue local body polls may also be conducted this year      

Water is running out

The State is facing a massive water shortage this year, with a wide deficit in monsoon rainfall in 2018. Experts feel that the impending water crisis this summer will be far more acute than the one felt in 2017. Currently, there’s only 20 per cent water in all four reservoirs combined. This is four times less than levels recorded in 2017.

Tamil Nadu sans plastic

After years of lobbying, the State has finally taken a bold decision to ban single-use plastic items such as plastic cups, plates and sheets. Implementation and public participation this year will make or break this eco-friendly measure which could reduce the amount of waste that reaches the landfill. Tamil Nadu, if all goes well, could set a model of sustainable business and living for the rest of India

A home for all?

In a bid to provide 12.94 lakh affordable homes in the State, Tamil Nadu will be unveiling its Urban Housing and Habitat Policy this year. It will be seeking large-scale private sector participation by offering incentives. The policy is being prepared with the help of the German development agency GIZ and Ernst and Young

CZR regulations relaxation

The recent relaxation of Coastal Zone Regulation by the Centre will have a big impact on Tamil Nadu and its coastline. A lot more development activity can be expected on sea-facing properties as the ‘No Development Zone’ has been reduced from 200metre to the 50-metre distance from the coast. While the tourism sector can expect a boost, concerns of coastal erosion and sea level rise have increased  

Sterlite is back

Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit, which was in the middle of a controversy that led to the death of 13 protestors, is all set to reopen in 2019. The company, which faced massive public backlash for alleged environmental pollution, will be building hospitals, schools and other amenities worth Rs 100 crore in Thoothukudi to make up for violations

