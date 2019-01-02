Burglar chased by police leaps into well in Ambattur, gets stuck for 40 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a classic case of jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire, a burglar chased by the police leaped into a dry well in Ambattur to hide from them. Little did he know that he would get stuck there for the next 40 hours. John Jaisingh, a resident of Washermanpet, was involved in more than 22 cases including three murders. He came out of the prison recently. Early on Sunday morning, Jaisingh and two of his accomplices allegedly broke into a house in Ambattur.

When the residents saw the men leaving with a bag, they raised alarm and alerted the patrol police. As police started chasing the trio, the split up and fled in different directions.

Jaisingh jumped into a well inside the compound of a house in Chandrasekarapuram Third Street of Ambattur. “Residents of the house had gone out of town and hence no one noticed him,” said a police official.

The man tried to climb up and leave but he could not make it. Finally, starved and nauseated, he cried out for help on Monday evening. When the residents found him inside their well, they asked him how he had gotten there.

“He told the residents not to inform police as he was from a ‘respectable family’. He asked them to throw down a rope and he would climb out and quietly walk away,” added the police. As the request raised suspicion, the residents alerted the fire personnel and police. While the firemen rescued the culprit, police waited outside, in all attention, to nab him. Preliminary inquiry has confirmed that Jaisingh burgled the house along with two of accomplices.

Hunt on for 2 others

Jaisingh burgled the house along with Suresh and Kamal, whom he met in the prison where he was serving time for similar offences. The trio had stolen `10,000 cash. Cops are now searching for the other two culprits