Home States Tamil Nadu

Burglar chased by police leaps into well in Ambattur, gets stuck for 40 hours

In a classic case of jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire, a burglar chased by the police leaped into a dry well in Ambattur to hide from them.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a classic case of jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire, a burglar chased by the police leaped into a dry well in Ambattur to hide from them. Little did he know that he would get stuck there for the next 40 hours. John Jaisingh, a resident of Washermanpet, was involved in more than 22 cases including three murders. He came out of the prison recently. Early on Sunday morning, Jaisingh and two of his accomplices allegedly broke into a house in Ambattur. 

When the residents saw the men leaving with a bag, they raised alarm and alerted the patrol police. As police started chasing the trio, the split up and fled in different directions. 

Jaisingh jumped into a well inside the compound of a house in Chandrasekarapuram Third Street of Ambattur. “Residents of the house had gone out of town and hence no one noticed him,” said a police official. 

The man tried to climb up and leave but he could not make it. Finally, starved and nauseated, he cried out for help on Monday evening. When the residents found him inside their well, they asked him how he had gotten there. 

“He told the residents not to inform police as he was from a ‘respectable family’. He asked them to throw down a rope and he would climb out and quietly walk away,” added the police.  As the request raised suspicion, the residents alerted the fire personnel and police. While the firemen rescued the culprit, police waited outside, in all attention, to nab him. Preliminary inquiry has confirmed that Jaisingh burgled the house along with two of accomplices. 

Hunt on for 2 others

Jaisingh burgled the house along with Suresh and Kamal, whom he met in the prison where he was serving time for similar offences. The trio had stolen `10,000 cash. Cops are now searching for the other two culprits

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burglar stuck in well Burglar police chase

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp