DMK chief MK Stalin says Rahul Gandhi has spoken the truth on Rafale deal in Parliament

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK chief M K Stalin Wednesday backed Rahul Gandhi's attack against the Centre on the Rafale deal in Parliament, saying the Congress president has spoken the truth.

High drama was witnessed in the Lok Sabha Wednesday with Rahul Gandhi slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deal and alleging he did not have the "guts" to face Parliament and "was hiding in his room."

Responding to reporters' query after chairing the party's legislators meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, Stalin said, "Rahul Gandhi has told the truth in Parliament."

On what was discussed at the MLAs' meeting, Stalin said it was about issues that should be taken up in the Assembly by the legislators.

To a query about the bypoll for the Tiruvurar constituency, he said, the DMK would receive applications till Thursday evening and the candidate would be declared on Friday.

Asked whether his name was suggested by some political parties, he said, "you will come to know about the candidate on January 4th evening between 5pm and 6pm."

The Tiruvarur seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August. The Election Commission Monday said by-elections to Thiruvarur assembly seats would be held on January 28 and counting of votes on January 31.