Drive to enforce plastic ban speeds up in Tamil Nadu

Officials of city municipal corporation seized  300 kg banned plastic bags from various private textile shops in the district.

Tirunelveli corporation workers removing seized plastic items from shops during an inspection Tuesday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Officials of city municipal corporation seized  300 kg banned plastic bags from various private textile shops in the district. To ensure that the State imposed ban on single-use plastic products had been put into effect, the officials conducted a surprise inspection in the city on Tuesday. 

Speaking to media persons, the officials said that owners of the shops were warned of stringent action if they continued using the banned products.“We will conduct such inspections across the city. Authorities of other civic bodies, including towns and village panchayats, are also instructed to conduct inspection within their limit,” the officials said. 

Meanwhile, tea and sweet stalls started promoting alternatives of plastic covers and bags.  Workers of Arasan tea stall in Vannarappettai started parcelling tea to customers in vessels they use at their stall. The customer should pay Rs 150 to avail of those vessels, and the money would be refunded once they returned the vessel. Workers of Harika sweet stall, located in the town area, started using palm leave boxes to parcel sweets. 

